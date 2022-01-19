Manitou Springs votes against third recreational pot shop

FILE — This Sept. 2, 2012 photo shows marijuana growing in a grow house in Denver. Pot smokers in Colorado were the biggest winners in the vote that legalized the drug. Now state regulators are working out the details of exactly how to tax it, so the benefits are shared statewide in the form of […]

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs released the preliminary election results for a proposed third recreational marijuana shop in Manitou Springs. The election was held on January 18, 2022.

1,302 voted against the ordinance while 424 voted for it, according to the preliminary election results released.

The proposed ordinance would have established the third recreational marijuana shop within 150 feet of Highway 24 in a commercial zone and would have called for 100 parking spaces.

With the voters’ decision against the proposed ordinance, Manitou Springs will only be allowed two recreational marijuana shops.

Maggie’s Farm Marijuana Dispensary and Emerald Fields are the two recreational shops in Manitou Springs.