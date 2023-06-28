(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The City of Manitou Springs is asking residents to use water for only essential needs as excessive rainfall has elevated sediment and particles in the City’s water source, constraining the water treatment plant’s ability to replenish the Mesa Storage Tank.

The City said while excessive rainfall would seem to create an ample water supply the elevated rain does not translate into the capacity for the water treatment plant to treat and meet the demands of Manitou Springs.

Rainfall has caused elevated sediment and particle content in French Creek, the City’s primary water source. As a consequence, the water treatment plant’s filters are restricted in their ability to process a sufficient amount of water and preventing the City’s water supply from being adequately replenished.

According to the City, Mesa Storage Tank, the City’s main water supply with a capacity of 2 million gallons is at around 25% capacity, which is half of the City’s desired capacity to ensure sufficient water availability

The City said it has enacted stage three water restrictions for 48 hours beginning on Tuesday, June 27, and expected to end on Thursday, June 29 to allow the Mesa Storage Tank to replenish to healthy levels. The City expects the tank to replenish within approximately 48 hours.

The City recommends the following water conservation methods:

Cease the use of sprinklers and outdoor watering until further notice

Only use water for essential needs like showering, cooking, and drinking

Refrain from using water to wash sidewalks and cars

Keep your showers short

Avoid doing laundry and running a dishwasher If you must do these activities, run the machines on the quickest setting



The City has a dedicated webpage for updates on water restrictions.