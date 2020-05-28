Manitou Springs prepares for tourism & Incline fee fight

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. –– In the mouth of Waldo Canyon, the money is made in the months of warmer temperatures and outdoor activity.

“This is our bust season. Pretty much in March it picks up but May through September s when we do the majority of business,” Manitou Brewing Company Co-Owner and General Manager Letitia Dusich said.

She says sales over the last two months are down 95% compared to the same time in the year before. Manitou Brewing Company sits right in the middle of the downtown area. Just this week the brewery has opened its kitchen and welcomed its first customers since mid-March when pandemic-caused restrictions forced them to close.

In the time since, Dusich has bought more intensive cleaners and created a digital menu–accessible by a QR code on the tables.

“There’s a lot of reducing risk and I hope people feel comfortable and understand we are doing that and they’re welcome over here,” Dusich said. “It’s been a quiet nine weeks or so.”

The City is ready to welcome them too. The city’s population is around 5,000 with a neighbor in Colorado Springs sporting a population 100 times that size. It’s meant busy sidewalks and streets for the town nestled at the foot of Pikes Peak.

To ensure its tourist economy can survive during a pandemic, the City has implored its pool staff as ambassadors of safe public health practices.

“Reminding people to practice social distancing, asking them to be good sports about this and providing masks, complimentary masks for when they feel those are needed,” Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said.

The masks are paid for by parking fees and businesses were able to get some for themselves and customers.

In Dusich’s push to get sales climbing again, there has always been a crowd that sticks out in years past.

“We have a lot of people come in and tell us what they were doing, a lot of people you can tell they’ve been doing some kind of outdoor activity,” Dusich explained. “The majority of it I would say is the incline.”

She believes, with the help of the free shuttle, hikers of Manitou Incline can hang around the town and buy things from businesses, whether it be less sweaty clothing or a recovery meal.

For the revenue it brings businesses, Graham and city staff say, it’s costing the city.

Damage to Ruxton Avenue leading up to the incline, parking spots taken for hours at a time, and a shuttle that costs the city up to $400,000 per year to operate he says are becoming too much.

“Originally it was a nice thing to do but the use and volume has grown such that that’s no longer sustainable,” Graham said. “We need to find a way, not make money off the Incline but to break even, to cover our costs.”

The solution presented to City Council Tuesday proposes a five or ten dollars per person fee with considerations for season passes and punch cards.

Graham says he hopes the money would go to making a more sustainable trail that has been degrading and eroding over the years as hundreds to thousands of people make it’s near-vertical climb each day. The most ascents tracked last year were nearly 3,000 people.

However, where the money would go is uncertain because the City of Manitou Springs, despite its namesake, does not own the trail. Manitou Springs has a claim to the parking lots and land in front but the dirt and railroad ties that climb 1,922 feet is split between Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and the U.S Forest Service.

“While the city will review the ideas with the other property owners, it is extremely premature to suggest that major changes, particularly under the guise of COVID-19, especially without the agreement of the owners and a significant public process,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said as part of a statement (the full statement is in the bottom of this article).

The presentation included how a metered or reservation system could help maintain physical distancing on a trail a few yards wide.

Graham points out the conversations about implementing a fee goes back around a decade and their first meeting about it was in January before the pandemic was widely recognized as a threat in the United States. He says though, if the incline were to reopen from its pandemic-related closure, the fee would likely be put into place as a “pilot program.”

Suthers questions whether that is possible solely given the jurisdiction of the U.S Forest Service. Graham says he and other city staff spoke with the people who implemented a shuttle and fee system for Hanging Lake, a popular trail outside of Glenwood Springs on the way to the Western Slope. He says it’s also modeled after a similar system at the Maroon Bells outside of Aspen.

Previous to the shuttles, both hikes faced hundreds to thousands of visitors each day. It was only after months of intensive public comment, which included frequent town halls and listening sessions, were the shuttles finally implemented. Even still, there was lead time between the approval and the implementation of the shuttle and fees.

“Currently the conversation with Colorado Springs and the Forest Service has been fruitful,” Graham said. “I think we have good communication.”