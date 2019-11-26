Manitou Springs Police searching for shooting suspect

1  of  78
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union AspenPointe Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Calvary Chapel Eastside Cherokee Metropolitan District Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Compassion International Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 Cragmor CRC District 49 Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Envida Every Home for Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hope Montessori Monument Integrity Bank & Trust IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools Mountain Springs Church Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Outlets at Castle Rock Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Chemical Depot Radiant Church Recovery Unlimited Redemption Hill Church Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Salon Profess. Acad. The Springs Church The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The Vanguard School Trace Church Trinity Missionary Baptist Church Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Word Mission Church Intl.

Manitou Springs Police searching for shooting suspect

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police are searching for a shooting suspect from Saturday and asking for the publics help in finding the owner of a minivan.

The incident happened around 4:46 p.m. at 141 Manitou Ave, according to police.

The person who called 911 said a man had been shot and that he was on the ground in front of the Dillon Motel.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When officers arrived witnesses said the suspect left the area in a dark green minivan. Police believe the minivan is a blue in color Town and Country Minivan with Colorado Plate JUO158.

Suspect in the minivan fleeing

The suspect is believed to be a white man, tan complexion, with a brown two to three-inch-long beard, and a stocky build. This suspect is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun. At this time a suspect has not been identified.

Detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking for any information that could lead to an arrest to call 719-390-5555 or email djohnson@comsgov.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories