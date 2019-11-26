Manitou Springs Police searching for shooting suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou Springs Police are searching for a shooting suspect from Saturday and asking for the publics help in finding the owner of a minivan.

The incident happened around 4:46 p.m. at 141 Manitou Ave, according to police.

The person who called 911 said a man had been shot and that he was on the ground in front of the Dillon Motel.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

When officers arrived witnesses said the suspect left the area in a dark green minivan. Police believe the minivan is a blue in color Town and Country Minivan with Colorado Plate JUO158.

Suspect in the minivan fleeing

The suspect is believed to be a white man, tan complexion, with a brown two to three-inch-long beard, and a stocky build. This suspect is believed to be armed with a 9mm handgun. At this time a suspect has not been identified.

Detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking for any information that could lead to an arrest to call 719-390-5555 or email djohnson@comsgov.com.