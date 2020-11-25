Manitou Springs Police officer arrested on charges of harassment

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – An officer with the Manitou Springs Police Department was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department, according to a press release by late Tuesday night.

In the interest of transparency, the City said Officer Jacob Carley was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Criminal Justice Center on charges of violating Section 18-7-107 of the Colorado Revised Statutes which is posting a private image for harassment.

Effective immediately, Chief Brian Churchill placed Jacob Carley on administrative leave from

the Manitou Springs Police Department. The Manitou Springs Police Department is

following its standard internal affairs operating procedures relating to officer conduct in

investigating this matter.

The Colorado Springs Police Department is managing the criminal investigation. No mug shot or further information was available when this article was posted.

Manitou Springs Police Officers are bound by our oath of office. The City said any officer violating the public trust, mission, vision, or values will be held accountable by the police department in the name of the community they serve.

