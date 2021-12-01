Manitou Springs Police arrest suspect for sexual assault on a child

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. – In late June of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department began to investigate a report of unlawful sexual assault on a child which took place in the 2015-2016 school year by a former teacher at the Manitou Springs High School.

The investigation led to the arrest of the former teacher Timothy Hilt, age 35, for one count of the felony crime of Sexual Assault on a child by One in a Position of Trust on Friday, Nov. 26. He has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 6.

Hilt resigned from the Manitou Springs School District in 2016.

The department has stated that there will not be any further information released regarding his arrest in the interest of protecting the identity and rights of the victims.

The public is asked to share any information that they may know regarding the case and to call the Manitou Springs Police Department at 719-685-5407.