(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs’ Public Works department is performing an emergency water main repair on the main that connects the Mesa water storage tank to Manitou Springs.

The City said this will create a water disruption for a large percentage of households.

The City is advising those living in the area to conserve as much water as possible as there is currently no estimated time of completion. According to the City, crews are beginning the digging to locate the main that requires repair.

The City of Manitou Springs recommends homeowners:

Turn off sprinklers

Do not wash sidewalks, cars, etc. with water

Avoid laundry, dishwashing, etc.

Do not use water for anything but necessary activities

The City said crews are currently assessing the situation and are gathering data on who is and is not affected by the water disruption.

Once water is restored, discolored water and/or low pressure are normal said the City, and if you encounter this issue run the bathtub and tap on cold to resolve the problem.