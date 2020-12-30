Manitou Springs offering grants for local restaurants, bars impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.– Restaurants and bars in Manitou Springs are able to apply for a grant to assist during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Manitou Springs Urban Renewal Authority, and the City of Manitou Springs have taken funds previously set aside for the Small Business Revolving Loan Fund and dedicated them towards a grant program for restaurants and bars in Manitou Springs.

Each restaurant and bar that applies for this grant, and is accepted, will receive a maximum of $1,500. Applying for the grant does not guarantee financial assistance.

Eligibility for the grant is as follows:

Located in the City of Manitou Springs with a brick-and-mortar presence Holding a current city business license as a Restaurant/Bar In operation since January 1, 2020 Must be in good standing with the City of Manitou Springs Demonstrate a decline in revenue during Covid-19 of at least 25%

The grant has been made known to every applicable business in Manitou Springs.

Award letters and checks will become available on January 8, 2021.

To apply for the grant, click here.