Manitou Springs Food Pantry open & in need of donations

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Manitou Springs Food Pantry is letting the community know they are open and ready to help those in need.

The pantry is located on Manitou Avenue inside Saint Andrew’s Church and just across the street from Good Karma Cafe. They said for anyone who needs help to visit them in the Parish Hall which is in the basement. They said thanks to the commuity’s support in November, they are able to collect donations for those in need but said there is still a long road ahead and anything helps.

“Right now we are planning for economic recovery to be about 2 to 3 years and so we have budgeted the money we have – right now that only allows us to spend about $30 dollars a week,” Manitou Springs Food Pantry Coordinator Amber Rowley said. “If we are serving about 100 people a week that’s not going to go very far so definitely the community came together this year when we had a call for support, this whole table was full of donations stacked up high, and then we also had a couple drop off a $1,000 dollar check to us.”





The pantry is open every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday’s they host a community meal. Due to COVID, the meal is not a sit-down meal, rather people line up outside and volunteers box up food for those in need. The meal is from 11:20 a.m. to noon.

The pantry is in need of donations, everything from non-perishables to dairy products and new cold-weather gear. The pantry asks that donations be dropped off on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.