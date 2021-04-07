Manitou Springs City Councilwoman resigns

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — On Tuesday, Susan Wolbrueck, the Ward 1 representative for the Manitou Springs City Council resigned.

Manitou Springs is taking applications for this vacancy, with a deadline of May 7th, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The city encourages all interested individuals who meet the requirements, to apply for this vacancy. After all interested community members have submitted their applications, City Council
will tentatively review the applicants in a public meeting on May 11th, 2021.

Requirements:
• Registered elector of the City of Manitou Springs
• A citizen of the United States for at least five years
• Must have resided in Manitou Springs for no less than one year
• Must be a resident of Ward 1 at the time of appointment and during the tenure in
office

This is a developing story. FOX21 News has sent a CORA Request to get more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local