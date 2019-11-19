Manitou Springs barricaded suspect in custody

MANITOU SPRINGS — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a barricaded suspect Tuesday afternoon, in Manitou Springs.

According to officers, the suspect barricaded himself in a house near Cañon Ave. and Narrows Rd.

Officers attempted to get the suspect out of the house but say he refused. SWAT was called after.

Courtesy: Pastor Dan Parton

According to police the suspect already had an arrest warrant out for an unrelated incident.

Manitou Springs Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were the agencies responding to the scene.

The suspect is in custody.

No shots were fired and no gun was found.