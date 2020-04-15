Manitou Incline temporarily closed

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Reduction in the transmission of COVID-19 to ensure the safety of our residents, employees, and visitors is the City of Manitou Springs’ number one priority.

To provide a safe environment for our community, the City of Manitou Springs, will continue to temporarily close the Incline, which lies within the City’s limits.

The City, under emergency declaration, has the authority to close the Incline in order to

protect its community, employees, and visitors. Due to the large number of visitors on the

Incline, social distancing requirements and proper mask usage cannot be properly enforced,

thus it is in the interest of safety that the Incline is closed.

The City of Colorado Springs did not close the Incline, but they have agreed that Manitou Springs has the authority to close it.

The first responders who address emergencies on the Incline, are among the public’s most

important assets during the COVID-19 crisis. The City of Manitou Springs has closed the

Incline to protect these first responders from placing themselves in an unsafe position.

The Incline is an attraction that averages 1,000 visitors a day, and due to the COVID-19

crisis, the City of Manitou Springs has found it in the best interest of the public’s health and

well-being, to temporarily close the Incline.