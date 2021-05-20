Eastern Colorado deputy seriously injured in ambush shooting; suspect dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy is in serious but stable condition after being shot multiple times while responding to a theft call near Limon early Thursday morning.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said around 3:15 a.m., they received a call of a theft in progress near Highway 40/Highway 287 south of Limon, Deputy Michael Hutton responded to that call.

“Within seconds of being out of his (Hutton) car and investigating this theft, he was hit with a hail of gunfire and struck multiple times,” Capt. Michael Yowell said.

It’s not yet clear if Hutton was able to return fire.

Multiple agencies responded to Hutton’s call for help, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to a Denver hospital, where he is in serious but stable condition.

“We are talking about a guy who is part of our tactical team who is one of the nicest guys you will meet, he is our school crossing guard in Hugo,” Yowell said.

Hutton has been with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for seven years. He is one of 10 law enforcement officers in the office. He previously served as an MP in the U.S. Air Force.

Deputy Michael Hutton / Courtesy Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 1,000 yards away from the original scene, according to the sheriff’s office. No details about the suspect were immediately available.

LCSO said the original theft call involved someone who had forcefully opened a semi-trailer and was stealing merchandise out of the back. Hutton was approaching the back of the trailer when he was shot.

Deputies said the truck driver who reported the theft sustained a minor injury in the incident. He refused medical attention and is cooperating with the investigation.

“He was crucial to this investigation, absolutely crucial,” said Yowell when asked about the reporting partie’s involvement in this case.

In 2011, Limon Police Officer Jay William Sheridan was killed while serving an arrest warrant.