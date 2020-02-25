Manhunt underway for suspect with criminal past, responsible for 3 shootings in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A manhunt continues Monday for the man accused in a string of deadly shootings and carjackings on Saturday.

On Sunday, Police told FOX21 News they’re searching for 27-year-old Kyree Davon Howard-Walker. Officers said the crimes appear to be random and they’re warning the community that he’s armed and dangerous.

In a span of 8 hours, police responded to 4 scenes, 3 shootings that left 2 people dead and another injured.

“It does put you on edge,” said Sgt. Jason Newton. “We don’t know what he’s going to.”

Howard-Walker has a record of violent crimes. In 2013, he was arrested for multiple counts of burglary in El Paso County and sentenced to five years in jail.

FOX21 found records of his attempt to appeal that conviction arguing he was the victim of discrimination and said the trial included improper testimony and argued there was misconduct on the part of the prosecution.

The ruling on the appeal acknowledged there were errors in the case but clarified those errors did not lead to an unfair trial. So, Howard-walker’s conviction was upheld.

However, shortly after his release law enforcement was on his heels once again. Police believe Howard-Walker is responsible for two deaths over the weekend.

“These things don’t happen very often but it’s still. unnerving,” Sgt. Newton said. “We don’t want anyone else to get hurt.”

Police said the two cars he stole this weekend — a black Dodge Journey and a green Buick LaSabre — have been recovered but still no sign of Howard-Walker.

If you know anything please call police at 444-7000.