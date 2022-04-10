Update – 5:50 PM

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is going door to door in the area to assist in evacuations. Currently, a field, an outbuilding, and an unknown structure are affected.

Update: April 10, 5:50 PM

Falcon FD is the lead fire agency w/ multiple Fire agency partners collaborating together. EPSO is going door to door in this area to assist in evacuations. Currently, a field, an out building and an unknown structure affected. An updated map added. https://t.co/qrYX8YKfzw pic.twitter.com/EGPr7ZSjfS — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 10, 2022

EL PASO COUNTY — Mandatory evacuations are being ordered as crews battle a fire in the northeastern part of El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), multiple crews are in the area of Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton. West to Curtis Rd, East to Peyton Highway, North to Falcon Highway, and South to Highway 94 are under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice.

At least five Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) engines and a Battalion Chief are on the way to assist with the fire.

Call 9-1-1 if you are in immediate danger.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.