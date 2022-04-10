Update – 5:50 PM
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is going door to door in the area to assist in evacuations. Currently, a field, an outbuilding, and an unknown structure are affected.
EL PASO COUNTY — Mandatory evacuations are being ordered as crews battle a fire in the northeastern part of El Paso County.
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), multiple crews are in the area of Curtis Road and Patton Drive in Peyton. West to Curtis Rd, East to Peyton Highway, North to Falcon Highway, and South to Highway 94 are under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice.
At least five Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) engines and a Battalion Chief are on the way to assist with the fire.
Call 9-1-1 if you are in immediate danger.
