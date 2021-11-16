Mandatory evacuations issued for Little Valley in Estes Park due to wildfire

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center says mandatory evacuations have been ordered for residents and business occupants in the area of Little Valley due to a wildfire.

Update: 8:51 a.m.: CSP Larimer: Please avoid Highway 36 and Highway 34 to Estes Park for emergency operations for a wildfire near Estes Park.

Update: 8:50 a.m.: #KrugerRockFire – approx 20 acres near Little Valley Rd/Fish Creek Rd in Estes Park. Evacs ordered – see https://nocoalert.org for details. MMA & other resources ordered.

Update: 8:37 a.m.: Power has been restored to the north portion of Fish Creek Rd and Carriage Hills. Power remains shut off to Little Valley for fire operations.

Update: 8:20 a.m.: Estes Park Emergency Communications Center. Estes Valley Fire has upgraded the evacuation orders to mandatory for the area of Hermit Park. Residents and business occupants in the area of Hermit Park should evacuate due to immediate and imminent danger.

Estes Valley Fire Protection District said the fire is located in Little Valley and Fish Creek near Kruger Rock. The fire is estimated to be five acres in size as of 7 a.m.

Wildfire map

EPECC said residents in Little Valley should evacuate to the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.