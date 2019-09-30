Mandatory evacuations for wildfire in Eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s office has sent a mandatory evacuation notice east of Curtis and west of Slocum, south of Jones Road and north of Highway 94 due to the fire.
The fire is in the area of 1010 Blaney Road and moving north and east, according to the sheriff’s office.
Colorado Springs Fire Department has sent two brush trucks, two engines and Wildland four to assist county units with a a grass fire in the area of Blaney and Davis roads. CSFD is assigned to structure protection. Falcon Fire Department is also on scene.
Parts of southern Colorado are under a red flag warning with dry, hot and windy conditions.