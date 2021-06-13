El Paso County School District employee arrested for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS – A man who police say sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl turned himself into authorities on Sunday. Investigators are now looking into whether there may be additional victims.

Colorado Springs Police say 31-year-old George Pollard initiated unlawful sexual conduct, over the course of several months, with a 16-year-old female. Pollard has been arrested and charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

On Thursday, CSPD received a call reporting sexual assault on a child, which spurred the current investigation.

CSPD obtained a warrant for Pollard on Friday. He turned himself into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Justice Center on Sunday.

CSPD says Pollard has worked as head coach of the Doherty High School girl’s basketball team in Colorado Springs School District 11 as well as a paraprofessional at Mountain Ridge Middle School in Academy School District 20.

“The pending charges reflect activity outside of ASD20 and do not involve ASD20 students or staff members,” District 20 said, in part, in a statement released Sunday.

District 20 says it placed Pollard on administrative leave when staff learned of the pending charges. The district has also notified parents and guardians at Mountain Ridge Middle School.

Pollard was also placed on administrative leave in District 11.

“District 11 security and administration, in collaboration with Doherty administrators, are working with the Colorado Springs Police Department as they investigate. The highest priority for Colorado Springs School District 11, Doherty High School, and all D11 schools is the safety and welfare of all our students,” A District 11 statement said, in part.

Counselors will be available for students at Doherty High School during the day on Monday. The Doherty High Principal, Athletic Director, and others on the administration team will also be available Monday for any parents who would like to “discuss their child’s well-being.”

CSPD says it’s “unknown” if there are more victims at this time. They ask anyone with information to call 719-444-7000 or, if you would like to remain anonymous, to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or (800)-222-8477.