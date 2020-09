PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police arrested a man with a nationwide extradition, no-bond, felony warrant out of the Department of Corrections Fugitive Extradition Unit.

Police say the man was acting suspicious near an SUV at the Val-U-Stay on N. Hudson Avenue in Pueblo around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. Police ran the plates of the car and it came back stolen.

Officers took the man into custody and also located heroin and methamphetamine in the car.