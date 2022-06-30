PUEBLO, Colo. — The suspect who shot at Pueblo Police officers near the Walmart on Dillon Drive in Pueblo on Wednesday has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner.

Just after 3:15 p.m. on June 29, a man shot a woman near the Walmart, and she called police to give them a description of the suspect. Police responded to the area and discovered the suspect was no longer on the scene. The suspect was located about 400 yards south of where the woman was shot, and when officers approached, the suspect began firing at officers. Two officers returned fire.

The suspect was struck and killed, both officers suffered minor injuries. The woman who was shot was sent to the hospital.

On Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the suspect as 66-year-old Mark Sales. An autopsy is scheduled.