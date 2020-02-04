Man who shot, evaded Colorado Springs Police Officers, appears in court

1  of  93
COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man who’s facing a litany of charges, from child abuse to carjacking to the attempted murder of two police officers, made his first appearance in an El Paso County courthouse Tuesday.

35-year-old Randy Bishop wasn’t in the room long, after being escorted in by three police officers, but made sure to wave to the group of family and friends who’d shown up to offer their support.

Bishop heard the charges against him, and his public defender made arrangements for his next appearance.

Colorado Springs Police announced they’d taken Bishop into custody on January 26. He’d managed to elude authorities since November 2019 after he assaulted a detective at Memorial Central Hospital, took his department-issued weapon, and shot him with it.

That detective is recovering.

Then, during a traffic stop on January 10, Springs police say Bishop shot the officer who pulled him over.

FOX21 News will continue to follow Randy Bishop through the court process.

