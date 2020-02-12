Man who pushed snowboarder off lift released from hospital; living in Pueblo

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Doctors at a state psychiatric hospital in Colorado have released a man who pushed a snowboarder off a ski lift.

The Aspen Times reports 35-year-old Thomas Proesel was released from the state’s psychiatric hospital to live on his own in Pueblo.

A Pitkin County district judge ruled against Proesel’s request to live in an Aspen condominium he owns during his supervised release. Proesel was at the Aspen Highlands ski and snowboard area in January 2016 when he pushed a 28-year-old snowboarder, who landed in deep snow and was uninjured.

Proesel was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and another psychiatric disorder.