(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The man in the death investigation that closed northbound I-25 for several hours on Wednesday, Oct. 11 has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The Fountain Police Department (FPD) said on Wednesday at 1:52 p.m. police received reports of a physical altercation between two people on the northbound side of I-25 around mile marker 133, just north of Mesa Ridge Parkway and south of the South Academy Boulevard exit.

Officers and paramedics responded to the area and found a man, later identified as 57-year-old Cecil Freeman, lying on the side of the interstate, not conscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were taken but Freeman was not able to be resuscitated and died.

According to FPD, detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation which is ongoing at this time. If you have any information about this investigation, contact FPD at (719) 382-4200 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-7867.