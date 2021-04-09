Man who asked people if they believed in Jesus during stabbing rampage in Colorado Springs sentenced to 40 years

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man was sentenced Friday after attacking eight people in Colorado Springs during a violent stabbing spree in January of 2020.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Rene Miller was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted first-degree murder committed with extreme indifference on February 10. He was sentenced with 20 years for each count.

During the early hours of January 13, 2020 the stabbing spree in downtown Colorado Springs began and lasted about 40 minutes. Later, Miller faced 41 charges. Some of the victims told FOX21 News that Miller would ask them if they believed in Jesus before the attacks.

Then, police say he stabbed her in the face.

Miller’s apparent rampage began in the area of 8th Street and Cimmaron, continued through America the Beautiful Park, and ended, thanks to two victims-turned heroes, near Tejon and Boulder.

In that last location, police say Miller stabbed three men, who fought back, tackling him and holding him in place until police arrived.