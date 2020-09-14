Man wanted for attempted sexual assault and kidnapping in Calhan

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Calhan Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted sexual assault and kidnapping at a gas station that happened early Monday morning.

At approximately 3:45 a.m, the Calhan Police Department responded to a gas station located in the 1000 block of 5th Street where a man approached a victim and demanded a ride at gunpoint.

According to Calhan Police, the victim did not have keys to the vehicle therefore the suspect escorted the victim into the store still at gunpoint. The suspect was last seen leaving the area of the GOCO baseball field between approximately 4:15 through 4:20 a.m.

Around 6:30 a.m. the Calhan Police Department asked the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6″ tall with thick brown hair, and a full beard. The clothing he is wearing on the attached surveillance images is very distinctive, he is wearing a dark-colored work style jacket with a lighter jacket with a distinct black and white pattern. He was wearing work boots, dark-colored Dickie style or Carhart style work pants, and work shirt. He was wearing a brown hat with several stains on it. He was also seen holding a small semi-automatic pistol. This manner of dress is similar to a mechanic or tow truck driver.







The Sheriff’s Office is asking the community not to approach the suspect or make contact. If you have any information on the suspect or any information related to this incident, you are asked to please contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666, or email Detective Brad Whitehead at bradwhitehead@elpasoco.com.