(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man who was trying to break into a police substation to turn himself in for allegedly shooting his roommate.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, Dec. 18 at around 1:20 a.m. officers arrested a man who was attempting to break into the CSPD Falcon Police Substation near North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard.

Police say the man told officers that he had shot his roommate and he wanted to turn himself in.

Officers went to the suspect’s apartment and found a man dead. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the suspect was arrested for second-degree murder.