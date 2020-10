COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) rescued a man after he was bitten by a snake on a trail in Colorado Springs.

CSFD tweeted a photo of the rescue around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday night at a trail near Centennial and Fillmore.

Approximate area: Centennial and Fillmore

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

#ColoradoSpringsFire completed trail rescue of male whom was bite by a snake near Centennial and Fillmore. Pt is being transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/nMh70kD2XN — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 4, 2020

No further details have been provided at this time.