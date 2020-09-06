Man taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Pueblo early Sunday morning.

Pueblo Police say after 3:00 a.m., officers responded to 15th Street and Troy Avenue on reports of a shooting.

Approximate location, 15th Street and Troy Ave.

Police say a man and woman were driving north when they were shot at by someone in another car.

The victim’s vehicle was hit twice in the back of the car and one round entered the passenger door and hit the man in the side.

The victims told police they do not know who shot at them but described the suspect’s car as a silver sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with “big rims.”

The male victim was transported by AMR to the hospital.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the PPD at 553-2502, reference case #20-15169.