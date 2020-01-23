Man suspected in series of stabbings in Colorado Springs makes court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The man accused in a violent series of stabbings around downtown Colorado Springs on January 13 appeared in an El Paso County courtroom Monday.

38-year-old Rene Miller waived his right to hear the charges read to him in open court.

Miller is facing six counts of attempted murder as well as multiple assault and menacing charges.

He is being held in the El Paso County Jail, where he is awaiting trial.

The stabbings, accompanied by reports of bizarre behavior, began at about 1:30 a.m. on January 13 in the area of 8th Street and Cimmaron. Police say Miller continued the attacks through America the Beautiful Park, and was stopped when two victims intervened, in front of a bar near Tejon and Boulder.

Miller is due back in court, for a preliminary hearing, on February 21.