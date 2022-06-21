PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff’s Office said one of its substations was burglarized early Monday on June 20 and a marked PCSO vehicle was stolen.

Just before 3:30 a.m., a call regarding the man in the stolen patrol vehicle was broadcast of the radio in Teller County. Teller County Deputies say they arrived on scene minutes later and saw the vehicle in question driving toward them.

The deputies say they ordered the driver to stop, but instead, he sped off at “a high rate of speed.” TCSO deputies alerted other local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

The vehicle was spotted about two hours later on Highway 24 in Divide and both Teller and Park County Deputies pursued it.

They say the suspect vehicle hit speeds over 110 mph and committed numerous traffic violations before it crashed on Matakat Road, when the suspect ran into the woods.

Deputies were able to track the man down and found he was armed with a knife and non-compliant.

During the confrontation a taser was used on the man and at least one shot was fired by a law enforcement officer. According to a Teller County press release, no deputies were hurt.

The suspect, later identified as Jeremiah James Taylor, was taken into custody and over to a hospital for self-inflicted knife wounds.

He is facing multiple charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, impersonating a peace officer, resisting arrest, and numerous other crimes.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) – a multi-law

enforcement agency investigative team – is conducting the officer involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the either the Park County or Teller County Sheriff’s Offices.