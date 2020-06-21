Man steals cart of tools, pulls out gun at Home Depot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a man walked out the doors of Home Depot with a cart full of stolen tools on Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., an unknown white man left the store at 7100 N Academy Blvd and pulled out a handgun and tucked it under his armpit as he looked around.

Police say while reviewing video surveillance, store employee’s observed the suspect pull a gun out and hold it as if he were prepared to use it if contacted by loss prevention.

Alarms went off in the store but no employees contacted the man during the incident.

The man got into an older model sedan and left the area.

Home Depot, 7100 N Academy

No further details have been released at this time.