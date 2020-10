COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man was shot on Friday night on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

CSPD officers were flagged down at a business parking lot in the 2700 Block of Janitell Road around 10:30 p.m.

Officers located two men that were involved in a disturbance, one of which had a gunshot wound.

The victim is in stable condition at this time, according to CSPD.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.