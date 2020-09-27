Man shot at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a man was shot and taken to the hospital on Friday night in Colorado Springs.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers were called to Memorial Park on reports of a shooting.

Shortly after, police say a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound and reported being shot at Memorial Park in the area where officers were called.

The man was unable to give any details about the suspect.

Police say the victim has non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, please call police at 719-444-7000 and ask for the on-call Homicide/Assault supervisor.