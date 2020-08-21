Man sentenced for string of robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man accused of robbing nine Colorado Springs businesses from January to June of 2018 has been sentenced to 74 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.
42-year-old Joshua Lee Youngblood is responsible for robbing nine businesses including at restaurants, pharmacies, and a hotel, where Youngblood pointed a handgun at victims and fled the scene on a motorcycle with cash and controlled narcotics.
Robbery locations in Colorado Springs, include:
- January 9 at the Staybridge Inn and Suites on Commerce Center Drive
- April 11 at the Walgreens pharmacy on Flintridge Drive
- May 28 at the Subway on Centennial Boulevard
- May 28 at the Carl’s Jr. on Voyager Parkway
- June 7 at the Walgreens pharmacy on Rangewood Drive
- June 8 at the Domino’s on Lexington Drive
- June 9 at the Starbucks on West Colorado Avenue
- June 13 at the Safeway pharmacy on Village Center Drive
- June 27 at the Safeway pharmacy on South Academy Boulevard
Police said Youngblood robbed the four pharmacies by presenting a note demanding prescription drugs. He robbed the five other businesses by pointing a handgun at employees and demanding cash, according to police.
Youngblood was arrested on August 18, 2018, with a handgun and robbery notes. Police say detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit employed numerous resources and executed multiple warrants throughout the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Youngblood.