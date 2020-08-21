Man sentenced for string of robberies in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man accused of robbing nine Colorado Springs businesses from January to June of 2018 has been sentenced to 74 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

42-year-old Joshua Lee Youngblood is responsible for robbing nine businesses including at restaurants, pharmacies, and a hotel, where Youngblood pointed a handgun at victims and fled the scene on a motorcycle with cash and controlled narcotics.

Robbery locations in Colorado Springs, include:

Police said Youngblood robbed the four pharmacies by presenting a note demanding prescription drugs. He robbed the five other businesses by pointing a handgun at employees and demanding cash, according to police.

Youngblood was arrested on August 18, 2018, with a handgun and robbery notes. Police say detectives from the Colorado Springs Police Department Robbery Unit employed numerous resources and executed multiple warrants throughout the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Youngblood.