Man sentenced for 2018 kidnapping and attempted murder in Colorado Springs

Jerenzo Kyles has been sentenced to 98.5 years for charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and attempted murder.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One of the three people involved in breaking into a home, assaulting two children, and shooting at a neighbor in southeastern Colorado Springs last year was sentenced Wednesday.

Jerenzo Kyles, 24, was sentenced to a total of 98.5 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections. Because some of the charges against Kyles were run concurrently, his sentence amounts to 58 years.

Kyles was found guilty kidnapping, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and more in connection to a April 4, 2018 crime which occurred on Wyatt Street, just east of Hancock Expressway and South Academy Boulevard.

Colorado Springs Police said Kyles and two other people broke into a home and assaulted two young children. When a neighbor confronted them, they fired shots at the neighbor and sped away.

The children were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. No one was injured by the shots, but a car and several homes sustained damage.

Also arrested in this incident were 23-year-old Elliot Ahmed Salther and 26-year-old Keotis D. Reed.