Man robs business in Colorado Springs; quickly arrested by CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a robbery around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning at a business in the area of Platte Ave and N Union Blvd.

Police said a man entered the business in the 2300 block of Platte Ave and demanded money and moved the employee into the back of the business. The suspect was observed getting into a car and leaving the area.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the business.

CSPD said officers searched the area and located the suspect’s car in the area of Memorial Park.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Woodley, was arrested without incident.

No injuries were reported and no weapon was seen.