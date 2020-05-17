Man on motorcycle dead after accident with car

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs Police officer said a man died at the intersection of Hancock Expressway & Monica Drive Sunday afternoon.

The motorcycle was going eastbound when a car pulled out in front of him going west on Hancock, according to CSPD.

The motorcyclist laid down the bike and slid thorugh intersection and hit a road sign.

The motorcylist was wearing a helmet, CSPD said. Speed is being investigated as a factor.

CSPD said an autopsy will determine if drugs or alcohol are involved.

This story will be updated with new information.