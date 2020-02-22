Man killed in Colorado Springs rollover crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– A man was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 3:00 a.m. on Bradley Road in Colorado Springs, 1/2 mile east of Hammer Ranch Road.

CSP said 29-year-old Austin Hurd of Colorado Springs was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say Hurd was driving a Subaru WRX heading eastbound when Hurd drove off the right side of the roadway. The car rolled three times and ejected Hurd from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and alcohol is a factor in the crash.