Man killed by CSPD officers has criminal history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The El Paso County Coroner confirming he is 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey. However, they still have not ruled on the manner or cause of his death.

He was on April 8th’s Featured Fugitive list of the Pikes Peak Most Wanted.

Though the family called him a victim of brutality, and protesters stormed police headquarters in support, court records show, he created some victims of his own.

He had three run-ins with police, not counting the one that ultimately took his life.

That’s a very different picture than family members painted for us, Sunday, at a vigil.

However, two charges in 2015 & 2016 were dismissed. he was accused of sexual assault on a child under 15 in a position of trust.

Details of the sexual assault case, that FOX21 obtained from the courts show.

Two underage victims reported multiple instances of sexual assaults by Devon and claim other kids may have been involved. An affidavit showed the most recent incidents occurring at the beginning of this year.

The more disturbing lines in the document read that a victim felt threatened and forced to comply otherwise other children would be hurt.

But the youngest victim reports it began much earlier, being assaulted by Devon several years ago when she was only about seven or eight years old.

How exactly Saturday’s shooting occurred is still under investigation.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.