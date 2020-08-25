Man jumps from Royal Gorge Bridge

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, deputies were called to the Royal Gorge Bridge about a man who jumped from the bridge.

Deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Royal Gorge Bridge at 11:53 a.m. to 4218 County Road 3A, Canon City Colorado. During their investigation including security footage and eyewitness testimony confirmed a man had jumped from the bridge

Human remains were later located near the river/railroad tracks.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, the following are some resources that may help:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.

Colorado Crisis Services Hotline (1-844-493-8255): If you are in crisis or need help dealing with one, call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak to a trained professional. When calling Colorado Crisis Services, you will be connected to a crisis counselor or trained professional with a master’s or doctoral degree.