Man jailed after bank robbery, tossing money and yelling, “Merry Christmas!”

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 65-year-old man is jailed after witnesses said he robbed a bank in Colorado Springs, walked outside and threw money out of the bag and then said, “Merry Christmas.”

He then walked to a coffee shop next door and sat down and waited for police. He was taken into custody without incident.

The bank robbery happened around 12:27 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of East Pikes Peak Avenue and South Tejon Street.

David Oliver was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center following the bank robbery.

Police said thousands of dollars are still missing.

The man is jailed on $10,000 bail and a court date is set for Thursday.