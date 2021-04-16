Man injured in car crash last month in east Colorado Springs dies

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man involved in a crash in Colorado Springs last month has died from his injuries.

On Monday, March 29, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to a two-car crash at the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Monroe Street.

One of the drivers, later identified as 89-year-old James Barcus of Colorado Springs, was treated by medical personnel on scene and immediately taken to a hospital.

The investigation into this incident revealed that Barcus was attempting to make a left turn from eastbound East Monroe Street onto northbound North Nevada Avenue when he was struck by a southbound Honda passenger van. Neither the driver of the van nor the passenger in Barcus’ car were injured.

Excessive speeds and impairment are not factors in this incident and no charges are anticipated to be filed against the Honda driver.

On April 8, 2021, Barcus passed away as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Barcus is the 9th traffic related fatality in Colorado Springs in 2021. At this time last year there were five traffic related deaths.