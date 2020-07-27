Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by a van on Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, at approximately 10:16 P.M., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were called to a traffic crash involving a passenger van and a gentleman in a wheelchair at the intersection of Galley Rd. and N. Academy Blvd.

The man in the wheel-chair was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but later died.

According to CSPD, the investigation revealed that 62-year-old Herbert D. Shelton III of Colorado Springs was attempting to cross N. Academy Blvd. heading eastbound against a green light when he was struck by a southbound van. The van remained on scene after the crash.

At this time, excessive speed and impairment are not suspected to be factors in this crash.

Shelton is the 23rd traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. Shelton is the eighth pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs this year and the fifth pedestrian killed in Colorado Springs this month. At this time last year, there were 25 traffic fatalities, of which five were pedestrians, in Colorado Springs.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.