COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, a man was struck by a train near Fillmore Street and Sinton Road.

CSPD says upon arrival, they located a man identified as Elijah Ferguson, who was on the train tracks and had serious injuries.

Ferguson was transported to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

No charges have been issued at this time, according to police.