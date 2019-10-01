Man identified as ‘Native American Shaman’ arrested for sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — Earlier this month on September 5, the Colorado Springs Police Department Special Victim’s Section arrested 57-year-old Richard Ortega for Sexual Assault and Unlawful Sexual Contact.

He faces four felony counts of sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual contact.

Detectives first learned of Ortega at the end of May, when several women reported that he sexually assaulted them during what Ortega purposed as a “holistic healing sessions.”

Through the investigation detectives were able to contact additional victims and gather information to lead to an arrest.

According to police, Ortega met most of his victims through drumming circle events and community groups associated with the Native American community, and often identified himself as a “Native American shaman.”

He used the alias “Jacob Nighthawk” and claimed to have healing powers because he was an Apache Indian and had been electrocuted by a light socket as a child, according to the affidavit.

One victim told police she met with Ortega to have an energy healing performed in 2016. She met with him at The Center For Powerful Living at 635 South Point Court.

During the visit, according to the affidavit he roughly unfastened her bra and allowed it to snap back towards her body and while doing so Ortega made the comment, “White women are so conservative. Ideally, you would be naked to receive this energy healing.” She also reported to police that he massaged outside of her underwear near her vagina. Later in the massage, Ortega allegedly massaged both of her breasts forcefully for 5-10 minutes and stated that her bones were very brittle, specifically her sternum and they could possibly break if she was in a car accident. He then recommended supplements to strengthen her bones.

She later learned that other women had similar energy healing procedures with Ortega and that he was also on the registered sex offender list.

Another victim told police that in 2018 she went to Ortega due to back pain. According to the affidavit, Ortega told her to remove all of her clothing because “skin to skin” was better for the healing’s. He preformed the healing at the victims home. He allegedly disrobed in an effort to help her become more comfortable around men and made her hold his penis for an estimated total time of 15 minutes. He also allegedly rubbed her vagina and breasts. The victim told police that she kept going with his healing program because she wasn’t familiar with the Native American practices.

According to the sex offender registry, in 1998 Ortega was convicted of sexual assault and unlawful sexual contact in Colorado Springs.

Police are not releasing the mugshot of Ortega at this time to ensure the integrity of potential future identifications. They ask if you are a victim of a similar situation or believe you might be a victim of Ortega to call (719) 444-7000.