Man identified after deadly officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — The man killed in an officer involved shooting in Pueblo on Sunday night has been identified as 35-year-old Joshua Russell, according to the Pueblo County Coroner.

Police say Russell was shot and killed after he tried to carjack an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

It started at about 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on North Elizabeth Street. Police say Russell hit a man with a handgun, then stole his 2004 Dodge truck.

Officers say they caught up to the truck and were investigating, when a man sped by in a black Cadillac Escalade. Police chased after the Escalade until it became disabled.

That’s when they say Russell tried to carjack two other cars on Highway 50. One of those was driven by an off-duty Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy, who fired at the man.

Russell died on scene. No officers were hurt.