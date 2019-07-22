Man identified after deadly UTV crash in Manitou Springs

One person has died after a UTV crashed near the Cog Railway on Friday, July 19.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol has confirmed the identity of a man killed in a UTV crash near the Cog Railway in Manitou Springs on Friday.

52-year-old William Waring of Colorado Springs died when the UTV he was riding on kicked out of gear and rolled in the early evening hours on July 19.

Four other people were riding on the utility vehicle with Waring at the time of the crash. Three people received minor injuries. A fourth person was seriously injured in the incident and FOX21 News is working to learn more about that person’s current condition.

According to a CSP spokesman, all five people were working for the construction company tasked with making improvements to the Cog Railway.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for updates.