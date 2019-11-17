Man hit and killed by car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police responded to a crash in the area of E Platte Avenue and N Powers Blvd shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.

According to Colorado Springs Police, an adult male was walking on the roadway in the 5100 block of East Platte Avenue when he was struck by an SUV traveling westbound on Platte Avenue.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man passed away on scene.

The driver of the SUV remained at the crash.

The identity of the adult male has not been released at this time.

This is the 41st traffic fatality in Colorado Springs in 2019. At this time in 2018, there had been 47 traffic fatalities.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.