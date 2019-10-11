Man found guilty of murder for shooting in southeastern Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — 21 year-old Wayne TC Sellers was found guilty of 1st degree murder-felony murder; aggravated robbery and other counts Friday, according to Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. October 7, 2018 on Tranters Creek Way, which is in the area of Fontaine Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. When deputies arrived, they found the victim, 20 year-old Kenyatta Horne, lying on the sidewalk.

The three other suspects, Kyle Watts, Beslim Torres-Valle and Tyler Wheeler, were also arrested on first-degree murder charges too in regards to this case.

Kenyatta’s father addressed the court Friday before sentencing, “Even though he was found guilty, my son is still dead.”

Kenyatta’s mother said, “He needs to pay for the consequences of his actions.”

Judge Linda Billings-Vella said to the Kenyatta’s family, “There really are no words that begin to fill the void in your hearts.”

Sellers is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 32 years.