Man found guilty in near-deadly shooting of CSPD officer

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — After deliberations began Tuesday morning, the jury found Karrar Al Khammasi guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

Karrar Al Khammasi El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Karrar Al Khammasi / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Al Khammasi is guilty of shooting CSPD Officer Cem Duzel in the head after ambushing Duzel when he was responding to a shots-fired call near downtown on August 2, 2018.

According to police, Duzel and Al Khammasi exchanged gunfire, ending with both men being shot. Duzel spent months recovering.

Al Khammasi was also found guilty on several other charges, assault of a peace officer, menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local