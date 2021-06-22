Man found guilty in near-deadly shooting of CSPD officer

COLORADO SPRINGS — After deliberations began Tuesday morning, the jury found Karrar Al Khammasi guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

Karrar Al Khammasi / El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Al Khammasi is guilty of shooting CSPD Officer Cem Duzel in the head after ambushing Duzel when he was responding to a shots-fired call near downtown on August 2, 2018.

According to police, Duzel and Al Khammasi exchanged gunfire, ending with both men being shot. Duzel spent months recovering.

Al Khammasi was also found guilty on several other charges, assault of a peace officer, menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon.

